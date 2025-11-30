Incidents of paddy stubble burning down sharply 13% in 2025, shows data

Incidents of paddy stubble burning have come down sharply as the season came to a close on November 30. Data sourced from Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI) shows that from September 15 to November 29, Punjab recorded just 5,112 incidents of stubble burning, down by almost 53 per cent compared to last year. In Haryana, the number has come down by a similar percentage to just 659.However, Madhya Pradesh has become the new hotbed of stubble burning, with the state recording 16,907 incidents till November 29, which was 3.3 per cent more than last year. The state recorded the highest number of stubble burning incidents this year. Across the country, the incidents of stubble burning have come down by almost 13 per cent due to efforts to expand the coverage of both in-situ and ex-situ measures and penal provisions.