Incidents of paddy stubble burning down sharply 13% in 2025, shows data

In Haryana, the number has come down by a similar percentage to just 659

stubble burning
Stubble burning incidents drop 13% nationally this season, but Madhya Pradesh emerges as a concern with over 16,900 cases.
Sanjeeb Mukherjee
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 11:17 PM IST
Incidents of paddy stubble burning have come down sharply as the season came to a close on November 30. Data sourced from Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI) shows that from September 15 to November 29, Punjab recorded just 5,112 incidents of stubble burning, down by almost 53 per cent compared to last year. In Haryana, the number has come down by a similar percentage to just 659.  However, Madhya Pradesh has become the new hotbed of stubble burning, with the state recording 16,907 incidents till November 29, which was 3.3 per cent more than last year. The state recorded the highest number of stubble burning incidents this year. Across the country, the incidents of stubble burning have come down by almost 13 per cent due to efforts to expand the coverage of both in-situ and ex-situ measures and penal provisions. 
 

Topics :Stubble burningIndustry Newsair pollutionfarm fires

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 11:17 PM IST

