India constructing 235 GW power generation capacity across resources: CEA

India is currently constructing a mammoth 235 Gigawatt of power generation capacity across various resources, including both fossil fuel and clean energy projects, the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has said. The estimate of the under-construction capacity is part of the larger ten-year planning exercise on resource adequacy made public by the power ministry's technical and planning wing today.

This includes thermal power projects of 40,865 Megawatt (MW) capacity, hydro power projects with 12,723 MW capacity, nuclear power projects of 6,600 MW capacity, 13,120 MW of Pumped Storage Projects, 10,658 MW of battery Energy Storage System (BESS), and the largest ever under-construction portfolio of renewable energy projects at 154,830 MW.

"Additionally, 47,920 MW of Renewable Capacity (35,440 MW Solar, 2,400 MW Wind and 10,080 MW Hybrid Power) is under tendering. In addition, about 1,34,000 MW capacity is planned to be added under the Green Energy Corridor scheme. Several other RE generation projects are being planned by states," CEA said in its long term resource adequacy report. India has a current installed power generation capacity of 520 GW. Around 52 per cent of this capacity is based on non-fossil generation sources. This share of non-fossil fuel-based installed capacity would rise to 70 per cent of the total capacity over the next decade through 2035-36, according to the study.

At the same time, the share of fossil fuel-based installed power capacity would drop from the current 48 per cent to around 30 per cent by the end of financial year 2035-36. "The projected installed capacity by end 2035-36 is 1,121 GW comprising 315 GW coal, 20 GW gas, 22 GW nuclear, 78 GW large hydro, 509 GW solar, 155 GW wind, 16 GW biomass and 6 GW small hydro," CEA said. The study also highlights that contracts of 22,400 MW thermal capacity, both coal and lignite-based, have been awarded and are due for construction at present across the country. Further, 16,420 MW of coal and lignite-based candidate capacity has been identified, which is at various stages of planning.