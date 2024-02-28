India expected to become centre of world aviation in 15 years, says Airbus

India is expected to become the centre of the world aviation in the next 15 years as the demand, the capacity, and professionally-run airlines are present in the country's aviation market, Edward Delahaye, Head of Customer Accounts for India and South Asia at Airbus, said on Wednesday.

Moreover, Delahaye mentioned that the airport connectivity in India—when a passenger is changing from the domestic flight to an international flight or vice versa at an Indian airport—is an area where improvement is needed as the country's carriers are now increasing their shares in international air traffic.

If a passenger wants to go from a domestic flight to an international flight at an Indian airport, sometimes it is not "ideal" or "an easy connection", he said while speaking at Airline Economics Growth Frontiers India 2024. Airports in Singapore or Doha are known for their easy transfers, with passengers comfortably moving from one terminal to another to catch their next flight.

India has about 800 commercial aircraft operating in its skies, and the majority of them are from European plane-maker Airbus. "If you add domestic traffic growth, the GDP growth in the country, recapturing a lot of international traffic from other international airports, and establishing India as a connecting place in the world, I think the prospects of Indian aviation are very bright, well beyond what we are seeing today," he mentioned.

The world's two largest aircraft orders were placed by IndiGo and Air India in the last year. In June 2023, IndiGo had placed an order for 500 A320neo family planes with Airbus. In February 2023, Air India Group had placed an order for 470 planes: 250 with Airbus and 220 with Boeing.

"I think 15 years from now, India will be the centre of world aviation. The potential is there... The market is here. The demand is here. The professional organisations which can build are here," Delahaye mentioned.

Over time, as the airport infrastructure grows, India will naturally become a place where people will connect from, he said. "Will they necessarily compete with the Middle-Eastern carriers? That is not necessarily with the Middle-Eastern carriers. That would not necessarily be the case. Possibly, this connectivity would be from Central Asia or the Pacific," he added.