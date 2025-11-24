RBL Bank, Emirates NBD leaderships chart out post-investment road map

The brass of RBL Bank and Emirates NBD (ENBD) met in Mumbai on Monday to discuss the broad contours of the future business plan for the Indian private lender. The full-day meeting, held at Trident Nariman Point (following a dinner on Sunday), was the first major interaction after the announcement of definitive agreements for ENBD to acquire a controlling stake in RBL Bank.

The transaction is to be executed through a primary infusion of roughly $3 billion, or ₹26,850 crore, and the proposed investment is to be made via a preferential issue of up to 60 per cent in RBL