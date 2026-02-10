India's net zero roadmap sees coal demand peaking by 2050 before steep fall

India is expected to consume 1.83 billion tonnes of coal, an almost 75 per cent rise from current levels, by 2050, according to the Net Zero study reports released by Niti Aayog this week. But two decades later, production from India’s largest source of fossil fuel will be almost vestigial.

The 11 reports are part of the government’s multi-sectoral assessment of development scenarios that deliver both on the Viksit Bharat 2047 agenda while simultaneously reducing net greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2070. The reports also note that from now till 2050, India will need an investment of $8.05 trillion at a strike rate of $90 billion annually, “equivalent to about 2–2.5 per cent of India’s GDP in 2025”. They also spell out in detail the investment opportunities that will open up in the economy for domestic and foreign companies.