India's net zero roadmap sees coal demand peaking by 2050 before steep fall

The projections also make a crucial point. By 2070, all remaining coal use will have to be paired with carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) to achieve net zero emissions. Across both the base-level scenarios and that of net zero, India’s abundant coal reserves, combined with potential CCUS deployment, could provide opportunities for cleaner coal utilisation, it says. Technologies such as advanced ultra supercritical plants, coal gasification, and coal-to-chemicals (for example, methanol and ammonia) can offer lower-carbon pathways, especially when integrated with carbon capture and storage technologies.