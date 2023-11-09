India ranked 5th for green skill intensity in 2022: TeamLease report

India ranked 5th among the top 25 countries with relatively high green skill intensity in 2022, according to a recent industry report.

The ' TeamLease Digital's Green Industry Outlook' report found that the green talent in the workforce rose by 12.3 per cent between 2022 and 2023. Indicating rising demand for eco-conscious roles, job postings requiring at least one green skill rose by 22.4 per cent, a substantial percentage for India, given its 1.4 billion population.

Further, the study underlined India's pledge to reach a 500 GW clean energy goal by 2030 that, has resulted in an 81 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) surge in demand for green jobs in January 2023, with major metro areas driving the charge including cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

In green sectors, the report showed optimistic findings, with the potential to create 35 million green jobs by 2047, doubling the current count of 18.52 million green jobs in India. A significant driver of this growth is the gig workforce in green jobs, which saw a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2 per cent, surging from 2.9 million in 2022-2023 to an anticipated 7.05 million by 2029-2030.

Additionally, the report shed light on some of the most sought-after green skills, including renewable energy, environmental health safety (EHS), solar energy, corporate social responsibility and sustainability. It also explored emerging green occupations, emphasising the need for a skilled workforce in these areas.

Regarding the growth of environment, social and governance (ESG) jobs in India, the Green Industry Outlook report pointed to a 31 per cent growth in job searches for sustainability roles between April 2022 and 2023. Industries such as healthcare and pharmaceuticals, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and consulting were found leading the way in hiring for ESG roles.

Sunil Chemmankotil, CEO, Teamlease Digital said, "Sustainability and green initiatives have become top priorities across various sectors, leading to consistent growth in green industries and a rising demand for skilled professionals. The outlook for employment in these sectors is optimistic, with the potential for India to generate 35 million green jobs by 2047."

The report serves as a vital guide for India's journey towards a sustainable future, outlining both opportunities and challenges, from the astounding growth in green jobs to the critical need to address the skills gap.