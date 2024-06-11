India's chip industry to face shortage of 300,000 professionals by 2027

The semiconductor industry in India is projected to encounter a shortage of 250,000-300,000 professionals by 2027, according to a report by TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship.

This shortage is expected across various verticals, including research and development (R&D), design, manufacturing, and advanced packaging,.

This is significant as India aims to capture a substantial share of the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. Under the Rs 76,000 crore semiconductor incentive scheme, the government has approved four projects to date which includes Micron’s assembly, test, marking, and packaging (ATMP) project, Tata’s chip manufacturing and assembly project, and CG Power’s chip assembly project. Additional projects are also in the pipeline and awaiting approval.

Courses on semiconductors in colleges

Industry estimates suggest that the semiconductor industry in India is projected to reach $100 billion by 2030. Recently, companies and the government have collaborated to introduce the necessary curriculum in various colleges. Last year, the government announced that over 300 prominent colleges in India would begin offering specialised courses on semiconductors, the report said.

To bridge the talent gap, degree apprenticeships offer industries access to a highly qualified workforce by integrating theoretical education with practical training.

The report quoted Ramesh Alluri Reddy, chief executive officer (CEO) of TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, as saying, “AI-powered chip design and smart manufacturing are creating a demand for professionals skilled in AI (artificial intelligence), IoT (Internet of Things), and 5G. Building an ecosystem for higher value creation activities and cultivating a competent workforce through degree apprenticeships and training programmes is crucial to establish India as a significant player.”

The Electronics Sector Skill Council (ESSC), a not-for-profit organisation registered under the Indian Companies Act, 1956, currently offers more than 35 apprenticeship courses under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) to address skill shortages at various levels of entry-level work.

The National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme-2 (NAPS-2) aims to promote apprenticeship training in the country, by providing partial stipend support to the apprentices engaged under the Apprentice Act, 1961, undertaking capacity building of the apprenticeship ecosystem, and providing advocacy assistance to the stakeholders.

The number of apprenticeships in the electronics industry has increased over 12 times from 7,517 in FY20 to 91,948 in FY24, according to Sumit Kumar, chief business officer at TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship.

TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship is also collaborating with over 22 universities to design courses that equip professionals with the necessary skills for the semiconductor industry.