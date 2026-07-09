India's energy supplies secure against risks from US-Iran tensions

The collapse of the US-Iran peace talks has also pushed crude oil prices to $79 per barrel from a low of $70 per barrel last week, once again threatening to push up India's oil import bill and inflation. "In the near term, higher crude prices present a negative macroeconomic implication for India, as a sustained rise in oil prices could widen the oil import bill, put pressure on the current account deficit, add to inflationary pressures and keep the rupee under pressure," said Maulik Patel, Head of Research at Equirus Securities.
Oil markets reacted quickly to the renewed geopolitical risk, with Brent crude climbing to close to $79 per barrel, its highest level since June 19. Even if no sustained physical disruption materialises, uncertainty around vessel safety, insurance costs, potential delays and the risk of further retaliation is likely to keep volatility elevated in the near term, said Rystad Energy, a Norway-based research firm.