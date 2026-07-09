India's energy supplies secure against risks from US-Iran tensions

Fresh tensions between the US and Iran are unlikely to disrupt India's energy supplies in the short term, as the country has built up adequate fuel inventories to cushion against any immediate supply shock, according to people familiar with the matter.

"We are well-stocked currently and have tied up energy supplies for the short term. We are not dependent on the Strait of Hormuz for supplies of crude oil, LNG and LPG. The situation is being monitored and reviewed," said a senior government official.