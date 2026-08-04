India's transmission grid beat back summer surge, but capacity risks remain

Despite these gains, some experts are quick to point out the lack of capacity diversity that afflicts the Indian grid. "When every region is under the same heatwave at the same time, there is little diversity left for the network to use. The system still needs capacity that can be turned on at 10 p.m.," points out Rohit Vijay, an Associate Fellow at the Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP). "At the peak, dispatchable capacity was operating at around 90 per cent of what was available. That is not a system failing. It is a system with very little spare capacity, and it was spare generation capacity, not network capacity, that was in short supply."