India's transmission grid beat back summer surge, but capacity risks remain

"That is not an accident. It reflects years of deliberate investment in transmission infrastructure, building inter-regional corridors, strengthening load dispatch coordination and expanding grid interconnections," said Udai Singh, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), Schneider Electric Infrastructure, and vice president (Power Systems), Schneider Electric India, a grid modernisation and automation firm. "The grid held because the country invested in making it hold. The challenge now is not to be satisfied with that. Demand will keep climbing and preparedness needs to stay one step ahead of it."
That preparation was critical, as it turned out. Over the past few years, the country's transmission infrastructure has grown and upgraded at a rapid rate. In particular, the shift to high-voltage direct current (HVDC) technology has been a game changer, allowing the country to move large volumes of renewable power across vast distances with significantly lower losses. The Green Energy Corridor programme has also played a part, building dedicated evacuation infrastructure so that solar and wind energy generated in Rajasthan or Gujarat can reach states that need it. Additionally, the country's inter-regional transmission capacity has now reached 120 GW.