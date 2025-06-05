India's travel and hospitality industry gears up for Kashmir's comeback

India’s travel and hospitality industry is stepping in to help revive tourism in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) — the lifeline of the country’s northernmost state — after its peak season collapsed following terrorist attacks on tourists that triggered mass cancellations.

The Federation of Associations of Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH), the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), and prominent members of the Hotel Association of India (HAI) will visit Srinagar, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam in the coming weeks to reinforce the message that the region is safe for tourists.

“We’ve spoken to tourist transport operators in Srinagar and confirmed our visit to Srinagar, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam. Around 50 operators will accompany us. We’re going in person to show that Kashmir is completely safe for travel,” said Bobby K S Sawhney, treasurer at FAITH. He added that the dates were being finalised in coordination with state officials.

IATO is organising a four-day trip in which a 22-member delegation will travel to Srinagar and Pahalgam. "This trip is to show solidarity with the J&K tourism sector. It's being supported by IndiGo, local hotels, tour and transport operators. We'll be there from June 14 to 17," said IATO president Ravi Gosain. Industry executives said 100–150 tour operators and agents from across India have been identified to visit the state over the next few weeks. "Travel agents are among the first to go to J&K. Each organisation will contribute in its own way. The idea isn't to go en masse and turn it into an event," said K B Kachru, president of HAI and chairman, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

Tourism was hardest hit after the terror attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 people — 25 of them tourists — were killed. The incident escalated tensions between India and Pakistan and led to Operation Sindoor. Although a ceasefire ‘understanding’ and de-escalation followed, key destinations across J&K — Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, Srinagar, and Katra — and cities near the border saw an exodus of tourists and a wave of cancellations. Independent hotels, heavily dependent on tourism revenue, bore the brunt. Travel portal executives said bookings haven’t yet recovered to pre-attack levels. Branded hotel chains such as Radisson, Lalit Hotels, and Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) were hit just as hard and are now hoping the industry’s outreach efforts will help turn the tide. J&K’s tourism sector depends primarily on domestic travellers, especially from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.