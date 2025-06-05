NCLT asks SpiceJet lessors to submit valid Power of Attorney by July 3

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has directed three aircraft lessors of low-cost airline SpiceJet to provide a valid Power of Attorney that is currently in effect.

The direction came during a hearing on petitions filed by AWAS 36698 Ireland, AWAS 36694 Ireland, and AWAS 36695 Ireland—the three leasing firms that moved the tribunal seeking insolvency proceedings against SpiceJet over a default of ₹77 crore in April 2024.

The tribunal began hearing the case on June 2. During the proceedings, it was highlighted that the person representing the lessors had a Power of Attorney valid only until February 11, 2025.

“The counsel appearing for SpiceJet drew its attention to the Power of Attorney given to the persons who have filed this petition was valid only up to February 11, 2025,” NCLT noted. SpiceJet’s legal team argued that no updated or renewed Power of Attorney had been submitted since then. ALSO READ: NCLAT refuses to lift asset freeze on Gensol Engineering, related firms “In order to continue the proceeding by the person who has initiated this petition, there must be a valid Power of Attorney existing at present point of time,” the NCLT said in its order. Lessors granted time to comply