Home / Industry / News / NCLT asks SpiceJet lessors to submit valid Power of Attorney by July 3

NCLT asks SpiceJet lessors to submit valid Power of Attorney by July 3

Tribunal defers hearing after SpiceJet flags expired authorisation; lessors directed to file valid Power of Attorney to proceed with insolvency petition

Spicejet
SpiceJet, which has been in operation for 19 years, is dealing with several financial and legal issues. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 9:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has directed three aircraft lessors of low-cost airline SpiceJet to provide a valid Power of Attorney that is currently in effect.
 
The direction came during a hearing on petitions filed by AWAS 36698 Ireland, AWAS 36694 Ireland, and AWAS 36695 Ireland—the three leasing firms that moved the tribunal seeking insolvency proceedings against SpiceJet over a default of ₹77 crore in April 2024.
 
The tribunal began hearing the case on June 2. During the proceedings, it was highlighted that the person representing the lessors had a Power of Attorney valid only until February 11, 2025. 
“The counsel appearing for SpiceJet drew its attention to the Power of Attorney given to the persons who have filed this petition was valid only up to February 11, 2025,” NCLT noted.
 
SpiceJet’s legal team argued that no updated or renewed Power of Attorney had been submitted since then.
 
“In order to continue the proceeding by the person who has initiated this petition, there must be a valid Power of Attorney existing at present point of time,” the NCLT said in its order. 
 
Lessors granted time to comply 
In response, the lessors’ counsel requested additional time to submit the updated authorisation documents.
 
“In view of this, list the matter on July 3, 2025,” the NCLT said, allowing time for compliance.
 
SpiceJet, which has been in operation for 19 years, is dealing with several financial and legal issues. The airline has already faced multiple insolvency petitions filed by various creditors, including Willis Lease, Aircastle Ireland Ltd, Wilmington, and Celestial Aviation, at both the NCLT and the appellate tribunal NCLAT.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Alternative data sources help in 'proactive intervention' for growth: CEA

Reddit sues Anthropic for using user content to train AI without consent

India poised to succeed at all layers of AI stack: OpenAI's Jason Kwon

BSES offers 69-89 per cent discount on ACs, fans for Delhi residents

Indian digital forensics market to hit $1.39 bn by 2030: Deloitte-DSCI

Topics :NCLTNational Company Law TribunalSpiceJetAircraft carrierNCLAT

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 9:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story