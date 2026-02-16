India's unemployment hits 3-month high of 5% in January, shows PLFS data

India’s unemployment rate (UR) inched up to a three-month high of 5 per cent in January amid seasonal slowdowns in rural areas and a post-harvest slack, according to the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) monthly bulletin released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Monday.

NSO pegged the urban unemployment rate in January in current weekly status (CWS) terms at 7 per cent, a marginal uptick from the 6.7 per cent recorded in the preceding month. For rural areas, the jobless rate rose to a three-month high of 4.2 per cent in January.

In CWS, the activity status is determined by the reference period over the past seven days preceding the date of the survey.

Under this, a person is considered unemployed in a week if he did not work even for one hour on any day during the reference week but sought or was available for work at least for one hour on any day during the reference week. Overall unemployment among men rose slightly to 4.8 per cent in January from 4.7 per cent in December, while the female unemployment rate climbed to a seven-month high of 5.6 per cent in January compared to 4.9 per cent the preceding month. Meanwhile, the labour force participation rate (LFPR) — the percentage of the population that is either working or actively looking for work — fell to its second-highest level in ten months at 55.9 per cent in January from 56.1 per cent in December.

In rural areas, the figure declined to 58.7 per cent from 59 per cent, while in urban areas it rose marginally to 50.3 per cent from 50.2 per cent. The worker population ratio (WPR), which represents the number of person/person-days employed per 1,000 person/person-days, declined to 53.1 per cent in January from 53.4 per cent in December. Rural male and female workforce population ratios declined in January, reaching 75.7 per cent and 38 per cent, respectively, from 76 per cent and 38.6 per cent the preceding month. “The decline in LFPR and WPR and rise in UR in January 2026 is primarily rural-driven, with seasonal factors, post-harvest slack and discouragement effects playing a key role. Many activities like construction, agriculture-allied work, transport, small trade, etc., slow down in winter. Urban areas remained stable,” noted NSO in a statement.