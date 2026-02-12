India second-largest active installed base of smartphones globally

India has the second-largest active installed base of smartphones in the world, behind only China, according to a yet-to-be-released Counterpoint Research report based on 2025 data.

The country has an active installed base of over 740 million smartphones — more than half of its population of 1.45 billion.

Unlike shipment data, the act­ive installed base reflects devi­ce longevity, user retention, and ecosystem loyalty, capturing the cumulative impact of years of sa­les combined with longer repl­acement cycles in mature markets.