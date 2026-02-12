Food regulators warn Jaipur McDonald's over reused oil, rotten tomatoes

Indian food safety officials have warned a McDonald's outlet in ​Jaipur after an inspection found cooking ​oil unfit for consumption and rotten tomatoes in ‌storage, prompting regulators to seize samples for testing, an official told Reuters.

During an inspection at the outlet on Monday in Jaipur, a tourist hotspot in the desert state of Rajasthan, inspectors found 40 litres of oil repeatedly used in cooking and unfit of consumption, government food safety officer Sushil Chotwani said.

That breached food safety norms ‌and "officials collected oil samples for further testing," Chotwani said.

McDonald's spokesperson in the United States did not respond to Reuters queries outside regular business hours.