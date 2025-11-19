Home / Industry / News / NCDC refutes Lancet AMR study, says high colonisation not infection risk

NCDC refutes Lancet AMR study, says high colonisation not infection risk

The NCDC challenged a Lancet study on high MDRO colonisation in Indian ERCP patients, stating colonisation infection and India's drug-resistant infection rates are still relatively low

National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC
The NCDC experts added that certain comparisons drawn between India and countries with lower infectious disease burdens may not reflect contextual realities.
Sanket Koul
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 10:35 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has refuted claims made in an international study published by The Lancet that over 80 per cent of Indian patients hospitalised for a gastrointestinal procedure are colonised with at least one multi-drug-resistant organism (MDRO).
 
The study had stated that it found 83.1 per cent of Indian endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) patients were colonised with MDROs, the highest rate among the 1,200 patients studied across four countries — India, Italy, the Netherlands and the United States.
 
An ERCP is an endoscopic procedure used to diagnose and treat problems in the gall bladder, the bile ducts and the pancreas.
 
What is the NCDC’s response to the colonisation findings? 
In response, official sources in the NCDC pointed out that The Lancet dataset only reports colonisation of multi-drug-resistant organisms, not actual infections. They added that colonisation is a microbiological finding, but this does not imply clinical infection or treatment failure.
 
Sources in the NCDC explained that these findings pertain to a highly specific group of patients who already have multiple comorbidities, frequent healthcare exposure and higher antibiotic use.
 
“They cannot be generalised to the broader Indian population or routine healthcare scenarios,” they added.
 
How does India compare with global drug-resistant infection rates? 
The NCDC experts added that certain comparisons drawn between India and countries with lower infectious disease burdens may not reflect contextual realities.
 
The Lancet study indicates that India recorded significantly lower prevalence of drug-resistant bacteria such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) at 1.4 per cent and vancomycin-resistant enterococci (VRE) at 7.4 per cent, in comparison to the US and parts of Europe, signalling the effectiveness of containment strategies for gram-positive infections in the country.
 
Does high colonisation translate to worse clinical outcomes? 
“The study does not report higher ERCP-associated infection or mortality risk among Indian patients, reinforcing that high colonisation rates do not necessarily translate into adverse clinical outcomes,” it added.
 
NCDC experts said that while antimicrobial resistance remains a global concern, the study should not be misrepresented as a marker of systemic failure. “The findings underscore the need for continued surveillance, infection control and stewardship, not alarmism,” they said.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SC quashes age, tenure norms for tribunals; calls for new oversight body

Premium

Centre's district-level playbook to steer business reforms in states

Premium

NBFCs push for refinancing, tax reliefs at pre-Budget meeting with FM

YouTube drives travel inspiration as 81% Indians plan to splurge: Report

Trai directs financial entities to use '1600' number series from 2026

Topics :Industry NewsLancet reportIndustry Report

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 10:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story