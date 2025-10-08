Jio rolls out foundational course on AI for students and beginners

Telecom major Jio on Wednesday launched AI Classroom, a free foundation course aimed at making artificial intelligence (AI) literacy accessible to all.

The free-of-cost course is accessible on PC, desktop, or laptop. Learners can also access the course on their TVs through JioPC on their Jio Set Top Box. JioPC users can access the course via a desktop shortcut on the home screen.

Powered by JioPC, and in collaboration with the Jio Institute, the four-week programme was announced on the inaugural day of India Mobile Congress 2025.

Meant for students and AI-curious beginners, the programme provides hands-on exposure to multiple AI tools across productivity, learning, and creativity. It assists learners to understand AI fundamentals, summarise and organise information, create designs, stories, and presentations, and apply AI to solve real-life problems.