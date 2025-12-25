Indians chase adventure tourism, bookings log double-digit growth in 2025

For such trips within India, for five to seven days, budget trips generally range from ₹12,000 to ₹20,000 per person and focus on simple accommodation alongside core experiences such as trekking or rafting, as per EaseMyTrip. Mid-range itineraries typically fall between ₹21,000 and ₹35,000, offering better stays and a broader mix of guided activities, while premium journeys often start around ₹45,000 and go up to ₹70,000 or more, particularly for island destinations or schedules packed with water sports and specialised adventures.