Centrally funded infra projects see 21% cost jump in Oct as overruns mount

Aggregate costs of centrally funded infrastructure projects jumped nearly 21 per cent in October as cost overruns pushed revised estimates to ₹30.8 trillion from ₹25.5 trillion across 820 ongoing projects. This reflects an absolute escalation of over ₹5.3 trillion, data from the latest Flash Report on Central Sector Infrastructure Projects by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi) showed.

The steepest cost escalation was reported in the Department of Water Resources, where revised costs are now more than double the original estimates, marking a 102 per cent increase and an overrun of ₹99,853.8 crore. The Department of Telecommunications followed with a sharp 79.9 per cent rise (₹1.22 trillion), while projects under the Ministry of Mines saw costs increase by 18.3 per cent (₹ 2,380.2 crore).