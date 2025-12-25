Moderation at home, momentum at work: 2025 a mixed bag for realty sector

After three post-pandemic years of an upcycle, it was a mixed-bag for the realty sector in 2025, with sales volumes in the residential real estate moderating across top cities, and commercial real estate and institutional investments emerging as standout performers.

Housing sales volumes across top seven cities are estimated to be lower in 2025 by about 15 per cent versus 2024, Anuj Puri, chairperson, Anarock, said high prices, global uncertainty and geopolitical tensions weighed on sentiment, though end-user demand remained intact. Around 4.59 lakh homes were sold in 2024, down 4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). In the first nine months of 2025 (9M 2025), about 2.86 lakh homes were sold, a 20 per cent Y-o-Y decline.