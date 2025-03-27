Indian alloy steel makers plan anti-dumping plea against Chinese steel

The Indian alloy steel producers' association plans to soon file an anti-dumping petition with the federal trade ministry against cheap imports from China, its senior executive told Reuters on Thursday.

India, the world's second-biggest producer of crude steel, has the capacity to make around 18-20 million metric tonnes per annum of alloy steel that is used in auto, defence and aerospace sectors.

"There has been an increase in imports of alloy and special steel bars and rods into India continuously from China, Japan, Korea and others, while China is exporting to India these products at very low prices," Anil Dhawan, Director General, Alloy Steel Producers Association of India (ASPA), said in response to a query on the petition.

"ASPA and its members are working with their legal counsel to file an anti-dumping petition with the DGTR (Directorate General of Trade Remedies) in the near future."

The DGTR falls under the federal trade ministry.

The ASPA's members include JSW Steel, India's biggest steelmaker, as well as Jindal Steel and Power, Kalyani Steels, and Mukand Sumi Special Steel, among others.

Earlier this month, India recommended a temporary 12 per cent tax, known locally as safeguard duty, on some steel products for 200 days to curb imports.

India shipped in record quantities of finished steel during April-January and was a net importer, Reuters had reported earlier.

Its finished steel imports from China, South Korea and Japan hit a record high in the first 10 months of the current financial year.