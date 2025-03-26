Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 02:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Indian steel to see impact from EU's import curbs, but local demand strong

Indian steel to see impact from EU's import curbs, but local demand strong

EU will reduce import quotas, known as safeguards, limiting the amount of steel that can be imported into the bloc of 27 nations tariff-free

steel pipe, oil, indian oil, lng export, liquified gas

In 2023/24, India exported 7.5 million metric tonnes of steel | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's government was confident that strong domestic demand for steel would offset the European Union's plans to tighten steel import quotas from April, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

On Tuesday, the European Commission said it would tighten import restrictions on steel from next month in a bid to shield the ailing European steel sector from surging imports.

The EU will reduce import quotas, known as safeguards, limiting the amount of steel that can be imported into the bloc of 27 nations tariff-free.

"There will be some impact but our domestic consumption is growing so fast that the industry should be able to absorb," the source said, declining to be identified as India has not yet publically responded to the EU's move.

 

India's federal Ministry of Steel did not respond to a Reuters email seeking comments.

Also Read

steel, steel exports

US tariffs will not impact Indian steel industry much: Steel Secy

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 570 pts to 77,440; all sectors barring Auto in red

Washington Sundar, Sundar Pichai

Why was Washington Sundar benched? Even Sundar Pichai wants to know

tax

Missed advance tax deadline? Salaried person can still avoid interest

Kunal Kamra

LIVE: Kunal Kamra's extension request rejected, new summons to be issued

Among the EU's concerns were India's exports, as Europe is among the top destinations for Indian steel.

In the first 11 months of the financial year, India exported 2.03 million metric tonnes of steel to the European Union, which was 46 per cent of the country's overall shipments.

However, Indian exports are typically small compared to local consumption inside the world's second-biggest crude steel-producing nation.

In 2023/24, India exported 7.5 million metric tonnes of steel, while consumption was 136 million metric tonnes.

The source also said there would be no impact from US tariffs on Indian steel, as exports to the US were "insignificant."

The source added that since Chinese exports to the US were small, there was less concern about diverted steel flows toward India, adding that China still remained the "biggest concern".

India shipped record quantities of steel from China, South Korea and Japan in the first 10 months of the financial year that started in April. The country also remained a net importer.

Last week, India recommended a temporary tax of 12 per cent on some steel products for 200 days, known locally as safeguard duty, in a bid to curb imports.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumFlights

Indian carriers set to operate 5.5% more flights this summer season

PremiumHydropower project, dam

4 IPOs, 2 FPOs in power ministry's five-year monetisation pipeline

Premiummedicine, Drugs

Delhi High Court paves way for generics of spinal muscle atrophy drug

Premiummanufacturing

Manufacturing sector must not rely on tariffs for cover: India Inc

PremiumOngoing redevelopment work at Dharavi | Photo: Prachi pisal

Dharavi redevelopment survey in final leg; 63K tenements assessed

Topics : India’s steel exports Steel Industry EU tariffs Steel producers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsRR vs KKR Pitch ReportCBSE 12 Accountancy Question Paper 2025 Analysis PUBG Mobile 3.7 Update Release DateIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon