Indian Bank consortium seeks bids to sell ₹738 cr BLA Power bad loans

A consortium of lenders led by Indian Bank has called for bids for the sale of ₹738.18 crore of non-performing loans of BLA Power Pvt Ltd, a coal-based thermal power company, under the Swiss challenge method with an anchor bid of ₹285 crore. The Swiss challenge auction is scheduled for March 9.

BLA Power, incorporated in 2006, had set up a 90-MW coal-based power project at Gadarwara in Madhya Pradesh in two phases of 45 MW each.

The anchor bid of ₹285 crore is structured on a 15:85 cash-to-security receipts (SRs) basis. If the anchor bidder wins, it will pay 15 per cent of the consideration upfront in cash, with the balance through issuance of SRs. The bidder has also estimated an additional recovery of about ₹140 crore for lenders upon redemption of the SRs.

The anchor bid will lead to a recovery of nearly 39 per cent for the lenders. BOB Capital Markets is acting as the process adviser for the auction. While the anchor offer follows the 15:85 cash–SR structure, counter-bids for the stressed loan asset must be submitted on a 100 per cent cash basis. Eligible bidders include banks, all-India financial institutions such as NABARD, NHB, EXIM Bank, SIDBI and NaBFID, as well as small finance banks, non-banking financial companies (including housing finance companies), and asset reconstruction companies (ARCs). The minimum mark-up over the anchor bid has been set at 10.2 per cent, or ₹29 crore, implying a starting counter-bid price of about ₹314 crore.