India to start rare-earth magnet production, set up mineral parks

India will begin domestic production of rare-earth permanent magnets (REPMs) by the end of this year and set up dedicated critical mineral processing parks in four states, Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Thursday, signalling a sharper push to build a full domestic value chain in strategic minerals.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech for 2026–27, said the Centre would support dedicated rare-earth corridors in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, focusing on the mining, processing, research and manufacturing of strategic minerals.

Reddy also announced plans to establish critical mineral processing parks in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra and Gujarat, with Gujarat having already initiated work. The parks are intended to boost domestic refining capacity and ensure that critical minerals are not exported in raw form but processed within India.