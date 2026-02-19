India to start rare-earth magnet production, set up mineral parks

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech for 2026–27, said the Centre would support dedicated rare-earth corridors in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, focusing on the mining, processing, research and manufacturing of strategic minerals.
Reddy also announced plans to establish critical mineral processing parks in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra and Gujarat, with Gujarat having already initiated work. The parks are intended to boost domestic refining capacity and ensure that critical minerals are not exported in raw form but processed within India.
“We put hard work to secure raw material and that raw material is exported. We have to stop this. We have to process it. This is a big challenge for us,” Reddy said, adding that the Centre is going to discuss the idea of processing plants with the chief ministers of Odisha and Maharashtra soon.