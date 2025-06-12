Rourkela Steel Plant commissions advanced ladle furnace to boost output

The Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL on Thursday said it has commissioned a state-of-the-art Ladle Furnace 2D (LF#2D).

A ladle furnace is the second unit used to refine molten steel after it is produced in a primary furnace.

It was commissioned in Steel Melting Shop-II on Wednesday.

This achievement underscores RSP's commitment to technological modernisation, enhanced productivity, and a strong culture of safety, the company said in a statement.

The newly operational LF#2D is a critical facility that will significantly boost productivity by ensuring a timely and efficient supply of liquid steel to the new slab caster alongside the existing ones.