Rourkela Steel Plant commissions advanced ladle furnace to boost output

A ladle furnace is the second unit used to refine molten steel after it is produced in a primary furnace


The commissioning process was executed with attention to safety and strict compliance with protocols, achieving a zero-incident record, the RSP said. (Image Credit: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India Rourkela (Odisha)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 7:43 PM IST
The Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL on Thursday said it has commissioned a state-of-the-art Ladle Furnace 2D (LF#2D).

A ladle furnace is the second unit used to refine molten steel after it is produced in a primary furnace.

It was commissioned in Steel Melting Shop-II on Wednesday.

This achievement underscores RSP's commitment to technological modernisation, enhanced productivity, and a strong culture of safety, the company said in a statement.

The newly operational LF#2D is a critical facility that will significantly boost productivity by ensuring a timely and efficient supply of liquid steel to the new slab caster alongside the existing ones.

Alok Verma, Director In-Charge, RSP, with additional charge of Durgapur Steel Plant & IISCO Steel Plant said,  Steel is not just what we make it is who we are. RSP is truly proud of everyone's sincere and hardworking efforts.

He also congratulated everyone associated with the project for the successful commissioning of LF#2D.

The LF#2D is a state-of-the-art facility equipped with a 30 MVA furnace transformer, a water-cooled ladle roof, a hydraulic roof-lifting system, advanced electrode handling assemblies, and a mechanised ferroalloy feeding system.

The commissioning process was executed with attention to safety and strict compliance with protocols, achieving a zero-incident record, the RSP said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics: Rourkela steel SAIL Odisha

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

