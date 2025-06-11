Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 02:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Smart meters will be normal, consumers to pay bills every 3 months: WB govt

Smart meters will be normal, consumers to pay bills every 3 months: WB govt

West Bengal Power Minister Arup Biswas claimed that the decision to install the meters for domestic power consumers was a directive from the central government

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Arup Biswas

Biswas thanked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for suspending the programme after widespread public protests (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Days after halting the installation of prepaid smart meters in homes across the state, West Bengal Power Minister Arup Biswas on Wednesday said the gadgets already installed would be treated as normal ones, and consumers would have to pay their electricity bills every three months.

Biswas claimed that the decision to install the meters for domestic power consumers was a directive from the central government.

He thanked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for suspending the programme after widespread public protests.

"The installation of prepaid smart meters for domestic power consumers was forcefully imposed. I would like to thank the Chief Minister for halting the programme," he said.

 

"All the smart meters that have already been installed will now be treated as normal meters, and consumers will have to pay bills once every three months," he added.

Also Read

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Backwardness only benchmark to decide OBC status, not religion: Mamata

Protest, Bangladesh Protest

Bangladesh protester found on Bengal voter list, BJP-TMC trade blows

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

Sacked teachers head from West Bengal to Delhi to attend SC hearing

Sukanta Majumdar, BJP

Visit Bengal to see real democracy under Mamata: Sukanta Majumdar to Rahul

SC, Supreme Court

TMC mob attack on Hindu family a 'grave attack on democracy': Supreme Court

On Monday, Banerjee halted the installation of the meters in homes after facing stiff resistance and mass protests in several districts over the past few days.

In an order, the state power department stated that the installation of prepaid smart meters would be suspended for the time being.

Protests were reported from districts such as Howrah, North 24 Parganas and Burdwan, where residents alleged that their bills doubled or tripled after smart meter installations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Demolition, New Delhi Demolition, Govindpuri Demolition

LIVE news updates: Demolition drive begins in Delhi's Bhoomiheen camp

Indian Railways

Railways begin trial to confirm waitlisted tickets 24 hrs before departure

Bengaluru RCB stampede

BCCI, RCB 'invited whole world': Karnataka govt to HC on Bengaluru stampede

Karnataka High Court, hijab row

'Daisy the cat drove everyone crazy': HC slams 'frivolous' kidnap case

Delhi Zoo

Delhi Zoo partners with Vantara to strengthen animal care, staff training

Topics : Mamata Banerjee West Bengal bengal power subsidy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleKashmir Tourism CrisisLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon