Indian drugmakers gear up for ₹600-800 cr insulin pen market post-Novo exit

Indian drugmakers such as Eris Lifesciences, Wockhardt and Lupin are preparing to capture the human insulin pen market after Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk announced plans to phase out its Penfill and FlexPen products in India by the end of this year.

Analysts estimate the move will create a Rs 600–800 crore opportunity in the domestic insulin cartridge segment. Insulin is available in two forms, human and analogue, both injectable. Human insulin has to be administered at least half an hour before meals, either through pens or vials. Disposable pens come in pre-filled form, while reusable versions allow cartridge replacements. Human insulin in vials continues to be used with syringes.

Novo Nordisk said its human insulin portfolio — including Mixtard, Actrapid and Insulatard — will remain available in vial presentations. Eris prepares with backward integration Ahmedabad-based Eris Lifesciences is positioning itself to capture this market with pen-fills from November or December this year, leveraging backward integration once its Bhopal facility is commissioned in the fourth quarter of FY26. “We expect that Novo’s cartridge inventory will run out by October. So this market opportunity is something that one can start monetising from the November-December time frame,” an Eris executive told Business Standard. Novo said its pipeline at stockists and retailers would phase out at different times based on end-user uptake. “However, in a widespread market like India, it is difficult to predict the exact timelines of its unavailability,” the company added.

Wockhardt, Lupin and MJ Biopharm expand capacity Wockhardt is expanding capacity, aiming for a two to threefold scale-up over the next 24 to 36 months, while Lupin and MJ Biopharm are also building strategies to enter the segment. “Novo Nordisk, the largest insulin company in the world, has decided to discontinue its disposable insulin pens and cartridges, so that they can focus more on semaglutide and other GLP-1 analogues, where capacity is unable to meet demand,” said Murtaza Khorakiwala, Managing Director at Wockhardt, during the company’s June quarter earnings call. “As a result, space opens up for existing players in the insulin market. The equivalent market in India is about Rs 450 crore, and in emerging markets is another $157 million,” he added. Wockhardt is working to double its capacities over the next 24 months and establish new facilities to capture the opportunity.

Prices stable under NLEM framework Despite the influx of players, analysts do not expect a sharp correction in prices as insulin products are covered under the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) price ceilings. “MRPs are unlikely to correct materially, but we estimate a 5 to 15 per cent moderation in net realisations as incremental capacity comes onstream from late FY26,” said Nirali Shah, pharma analyst at Ashika group. Novo acknowledged that the transition may affect patients who rely on these treatments. “To minimise disruption, Novo Nordisk actively engaged with health authorities, healthcare professionals, trade partners and patients to facilitate a smooth transition to alternative treatment options, early on. Ensuring continued access to effective diabetes care remains a top priority,” the company said.