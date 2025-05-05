Monday, May 05, 2025 | 08:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump admin says will pay immigrants in US illegally $1,000 to go home

Trump admin says will pay immigrants in US illegally $1,000 to go home

President Donald Trump has made immigration enforcement a centrepiece of his campaign. But that is a costly, resource-intensive endeavour

Donald Trump, Trump

The Department of Homeland Security said Monday that it's also paying for travel assistance and that people who use their CBP Home app. | (Photo: Reuters)

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 8:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Trump administration says it's going to pay immigrants in the United States illegally who've returned to their home country voluntarily $1,000 as it pushes forward with its mass deportation agenda.

The Department of Homeland Security said Monday that it's also paying for travel assistance and that people who use their CBP Home app to tell the government they plan to return home will be deprioritised for detention and removal by immigration enforcement.

President Donald Trump has made immigration enforcement a centrepiece of his campaign. But that is a costly, resource-intensive endeavour.

The Republican administration is pushing Congress for a massive increase in resources but also aggressively pushing people in the country illegally to self-deport.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

European Union, EU

Between Trump tariffs and China charm, EU rethinks trade strategy

Piprahwa gems

Ancient Buddha-linked Piprahwa gems set for auction despite backlash

Earthquake

Pakistan trembles as earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits the country

Noida expressway

UK added just 105 km of expressway in 10 years. What about India & China?

Warren Buffet, Berkshire Hathaway,

Berkshire board names Greg Abel as CEO, Buffett to remain chair: Report

Topics : Donald Trump US immigration United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2025 | 8:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEPaytm Q4 Results 2025Bank of Baroda Q4 results 2025Adani US Bribery ChargesMahindra and Mahindra Q4 ResultsDelhi weather TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon