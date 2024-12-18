Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Indian REITs Association appoints Alok Aggarwal to drive sector growth

Indian REITs Association appoints Alok Aggarwal to drive sector growth

Established in 2023, the IRA is a non-profit trade organisation that supports the growth and development of India's Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) sector

reit
We can contribute to the sustainable growth and long-term resilience of REITs in India. | Representational
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 12:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian REITs Association (IRA) has appointed Alok Aggarwal, MD and CEO of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, as its new Chairman.

Established in 2023, the IRA is a non-profit trade organisation that supports the growth and development of India's Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) sector.

Its founding members include Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, and Nexus Select Trust.

"Aggarwal's extensive experience in the real estate sector, especially REITs, and proven leadership will help IRA immensely. Under his guidance, we aim to work closely with Sebi to support industry growth, protect investor interests, and uphold high regulatory standards," the Association said in a statement.

Commenting on his new role, Aggarwal said the role of chairman has come at a time when REITs have established a strong foothold in the Indian capital market and are poised for significant growth.

"I look forward to collaborating with industry leaders and stakeholders to drive innovation, improve transparency, and create value for investors.

More From This Section

Netflix, Amazon oppose Trai's bid to regulate content delivery networks

Next step is establishing manufacturing zone for telecom sector: Scindia

275K numbers disconnected, Rs 4000 cr fraud prevented: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Premium stays and solo escapes among India's year-end travel trends: Report

India needs greater support to achieve 2030 clean energy goals: Report

Together, we can contribute to the sustainable growth and long-term resilience of REITs in India," he said.

Aggarwal is an alumnus of IIT Delhi, where he earned his engineering degree, and ISB Hyderabad, where he completed his MBA.

His academic background has contributed to a successful career spanning over three decades in the real estate industry.

In his professional journey, Aggarwal has held leadership roles at prominent organisations such as Sun Apollo Capital Partners, Milestone Capital Advisors Ltd, DLF Universal Ltd and Mahindra Gesco Developers Ltd.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Oberoi Realty: On strong growth foundation with domination in luxury market

NCLAT refuses to limit insolvency process of Spaze Towers to one project

Developers plan record 253 mn sq ft housing supply amid robust demand

Buying a home? Mumbai to reach close to optimal affordability level in 2025

Embassy REIT raises Rs 1,000 cr through debentures to repay existing loans

Topics :SEBIReal Estate MahindraInfrastructure investment TrustsHyderabad

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story