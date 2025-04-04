Indian startups respond to Piyush Goyal's ecosystem comment

The Indian startup community responded to comments from Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, who had reprimanded the ecosystem for its focus and priorities. Addressing the second Startup Mahakumbh event in New Delhi on Thursday, the minister had compared the focus of Indian startups to that of China.

Goyal had also asked the startup ecosystem if they were content with low-paying gig jobs and only selling things. “Do we have to make ice creams or chips? Dukandari hi karni hai,” he asked the audience.

In a post, Zepto’s cofounder and chief executive officer (CEO) Aadit Palicha defended the Indian startup ecosystem and said it is easy to critique consumer internet companies and compare them with the technological progress in the US or China.

Palicha said there are almost 1.5 lakh real people who are earning their livelihoods on Zepto, a company that “did not” exist 3.5 years ago.

"Over Rs 1,000+ crores of tax contribution to the government per year, over a billion dollars of FDI brought into the country and hundreds of crores invested in organizing India's backend supply chains (especially for fresh fruits and vegetables). If that isn't a miracle in Indian innovation, I honestly don't know what is," he wrote on LinkedIn.

"It is easy to criticize consumer internet startups in India, especially when you compare them to the deep technical excellence being built in the US/China," he added.

Palicha added that India currently doesn't have its own large-scale foundational artificial intelligence (AI) model because the country has not yet been able to build large internet companies. He cited examples of tech giants like Amazon, Google, and Alibaba, mentioning that the global companies that are leading innovation initially took off as consumer tech companies.

"Why doesn't India have its own large-scale foundational AI model? It's because we still haven't built great internet companies. Most technology-led innovation over the past two decades has originated from consumer internet companies. Who scaled cloud computing? Amazon (originally a consumer internet company). Who are the big players in AI today? Facebook, Google, Alibaba, Tencent, etc, (all started as consumer internet companies)," Palicha added.

Emphasizing the need to champion consumer tech platforms, Palicha said these companies drive innovation as they have a pool of data, talent, and capital. "The startup ecosystem, the government, and the owners of large pools of Indian capital need to actively support the creation of these local champions, not pull down the teams that are trying hard to get there," he said.

Not just Palicha, former Infosys chief financial officer Mohandas Pai also criticized Goyal for his comments.

In a social media post on X, Pai wrote: "Minister Piyush Goyal should not belittle our startups but ask himself what has he done as our Minister to help deep tech start-ups grow in India? It is easy to point fingers at them. We have a hostile Finance Minister who harassed start-ups on Angel tax for many years, do not allow endowments to invest, insurance cos still do not invest whereas they do globally (sic)."

Others too criticised the minister’s comment on the world’s third-largest startup hub.

Rajeev Mantri, founder and managing partner of Navam Capital, wrote on X: “…It is terrible to see the Startup Mahakumbh forum being abused in this manner. There is absolutely nothing wrong with investing in consumer tech, marketplaces, gaming or other industries. We cannot and must not apply a nationalistic moral lens to venture investing — people will and must invest where there are returns to be made.”

Ashneer Grover, former managing director of BharatPe, also took to X and said the only people in India who need a “reality check” are its politicians. “China also had food delivery first and then evolved to deep tech. It’s great to aspire for what they’ve done — maybe time for politicians to aspire for 10%+ economic growth rate for 20 years flat before chiding today’s job creators. Maybe time to change ‘public discourse’ from history to science!,” he wrote.

Vinay Rai, founder of OrganicKrate, said: “As a professional engineer-turned-agri entrepreneur, I'm facing roadblocks for getting bank loans. Government banks reject my loan application for scaling my agri startup, focused on promoting organic food & building farmer networks, citing 'low sales' and initial losses.”