IndiGo's December cancellations hit nearly 1 million passengers: DGCA

More than 10.4 lakh passengers were affected by flight cancellations in December, with over 93 per cent of the total passengers getting impacted by IndiGo cancellations.

Latest data shared by aviation regulator DGCA also showed that scheduled domestic airlines shelled out over ₹24.27 crore towards compensation and facilities for flight cancellations that affected more than 10.46 lakh passengers in December.

Out of them, flight cancellations by IndiGo impacted 9.82 lakh passengers in December and the airline spent ₹22.74 crore towards facilitation.

The overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines was 6.92 per cent in December, and that of IndiGo was 9.65 per cent.

IndiGo, the country's largest airline, faced massive flight disruptions in early December and during that month, its market share fell to 59.6 per cent from 63.6 per cent in November. During December, a total of 29,212 passenger-related complaints had been received by the scheduled domestic airlines and the number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried was at around 20.41, as per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). According to the DGCA data, flight delays impacted 8.34 lakh passengers and airlines spent ₹4.50 crore towards facilitation in December. In December, as many as 2,050 passengers were denied boarding by the airlines, which shelled out ₹2.08 crore towards compensation and facilitation in this regard.