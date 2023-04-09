Home / Industry / News / Investments in realty remain strong in Q1 2023, office sector mops up 55%

Investments in realty remain strong in Q1 2023, office sector mops up 55%

Inflows into office sector up 41% YoY to $900 mn. Key institutional investors signing strategic deals to boost their presence, expand their office portfolio in India

Pratigya Yadav New Delhi
Premium
Investments in realty remain strong in Q1 2023, office sector mops up 55%

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 5:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Institutional investments in real estate remained strong during the first quarter of the calendar year 2023 at $1.7 billion, led by the office sector, which accounted for 55 per cent of the total inflows during the quarter, followed by the residential sector at 22 per cent, finds a Colliers report. Investment inflows in the office sector rose by 41 per cent year-on-year to $900 million, led by sel

Topics :InvestmentReal Estate office marketresidential inventory

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 4:56 PM IST

Also Read

Residential real estate sales to lag commercial in FY23: CRISIL

Will worries about rate hikes dent realty stocks?

Experts see 2023 as a year of smooth sailing for real estate sector

What's behind the fall in India's FDI inflows?

Office space demand can translate into high returns, say experts

Take up new initiatives to compete in Defence market: Aramane to HAL

Consumer rights body asks Finance Minister to probe biz activities of Rario

UP govt looks to boost exports of handloom, carpets and brassware

Indian tea after 'Sri Lanka effect': Challenge will be to focus on quality

Portfolio, risk manager among highest paid jobs in BFSI sector: Report

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story