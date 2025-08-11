IT companies' valuation hits 5-year low amid selloff by investors

Top information-technology (IT) services companies continue to lose ground on the bourses as investors turn away from them owing to an earnings slowdown and threat from artificial intelligence.

The combined market capitalisation of the country’s top five IT firms that are part of the BSE Sensex is down 24 per cent since January and their valuation has slipped to lowest levels in the past five years.

The sector is trading at a discount to the BSE Sensex and trailing the price/earning (P/E) multiple for the first time in the past four years.

The trailing P/E of the top five IT companies has now declined to 22.3 times from 25.5 times at the end of December last year and a record high of 36 times in December 2021.

In comparison, the BSE Sensex is up 2.2 per cent since the end of last year. The index closed at 79,858 on Friday, up from 78,139 at the end of December. Index valuation remained range-bound in the past three years unlike the valuation of IT services companies. The combined market capitalisation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies, and Tech Mahindra declined to ₹24.86 trillion on Friday from ₹32.67 trillion at the end of December. Among individual companies, TCS, the industry leader, has been the biggest loser and its market capitalisation is down 26 per cent year-to-date (YTD) in 2025. It is followed by Infosys, which is down 24.3 per cent and HCL Technologies 23.1 per cent.

ALSO READ: LIC targets sales growth in double digits for FY26: MD & CEO R Doraiswamy Tech Mahindra has been a relative out-performer and has lost just 13.2 per cent, while Wipro is down 20.7 per cent YTD. Analysts attribute the decline in share prices and market capitalisation to an earnings slowdown besides sector rotation. “The IT companies’ revenue and earnings growth in April-June 2025 was below par with low single-digit growth in net sales and net profit. Investor sentiment was further dented by Tata Consultancy Services’ admission about growth challenges facing the industry and headcount reduction,” said Dhananjay Sinha, co-head, research and equity strategy, Systematix Institutional Equity.

IT companies’ stock prices took a hit from a selloff by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). “FPIs have been big sellers in recent weeks and they had a big exposure to top companies such as TCS, Infosys, and HCL Technologies,” added Sinha. Others point to global growth uncertainties owing to American President Donald Trump’s trade war leading to weak demand, which has led to underwhelming results across the sector. This softness has manifested in multiple ways — margin pressure, increased reliance on balance sheets to drive growth, and heightened aggression in cost take-out deals. “Revenue performance was weak in Q1FY26 (April-June 2025) with four of the five large IT companies reporting revenue decline on Q-o-Q basis and three of the five on a Y-o-Y basis,” write Kawaljeet, Saluja Sathishkumar, and S Vamshi Krishna of Kotak Institutional Equity in their result review of the IT companies.

The combined net sales of the top five IT companies were up just 4 per cent in Q1FY26 to ₹1.71 trillion, growing at the slowest pace in the last four quarters. Their combined net profits were up 5.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q1FY26 to ₹27,995 crore, down from 10 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Q1FY25 but an improvement from the 1.5 per cent increase in Q4FY25. Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equity say the demand environment has taken a slight hit due to uncertainties over the Trump administration’s tariff regime with a considerable impact on the retail, logistics, and manufacturing verticals.