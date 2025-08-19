Home / Industry / News / Govt likely to tighten rules for money-based games in Online Gaming Bill

Govt likely to tighten rules for money-based games in Online Gaming Bill

The draft Bill is likely to impose severe restrictions on online money games or online money gaming service offerings, including bank transactions

online gaming
It is also expected to classify an “online money game” as any game — irrespective of skill- or chance-based — that involves players paying a fee or depositing money to participate.
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 7:28 PM IST
The government may introduce severe curbs on online money-based games in the forthcoming Online Gaming Bill, 2025, a CNBC-TV18 news report said on Tuesday.
 
The draft Bill was reported to impose restrictions on online money games or online money gaming service offerings, a move that could impact multiple firms in the country.
 
It is also expected to classify an “online money game” as any game — irrespective of skill- or chance-based — that involves players paying a fee or depositing money to participate.
 
 

Topics :gaming industryGamesonline gaming

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

