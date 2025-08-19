Govt likely to tighten rules for money-based games in Online Gaming Bill

The government may introduce severe curbs on online money-based games in the forthcoming Online Gaming Bill, 2025, a CNBC-TV18 news report said on Tuesday.

The draft Bill was reported to impose restrictions on online money games or online money gaming service offerings, a move that could impact multiple firms in the country.

It is also expected to classify an “online money game” as any game — irrespective of skill- or chance-based — that involves players paying a fee or depositing money to participate.