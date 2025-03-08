K'taka IT union calls for mass gathering of employees to press for demands

The Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) has called for a mass gathering of IT sector employees on March 9 here demanding stricter enforcement of labor laws and a healthy work-life balance.

With the protest, the union aims to address concerns over excessive working hours, lack of overtime compensation, and the expectation for employees to be available beyond official working hours. The gathering is being organised under the slogan "A Healthy Work-Life Balance is Every Employee's Right".

In a statement, KITU stated on March 13, 2024, that a memorandum was submitted to the Labour Minister, alleging that IT/ITES companies are not compensating overtime wages and are extending work hours beyond statutory limits.

The union urged the government to investigate actual working hours and overtime payments.

"But even after one year of multiple meetings and protests, there has been no concrete effort from the Government to regulate the working hours by ensuring the strict implementation of labour laws. In this context, the Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) is organising this mass gathering of IT sector employees," it stated.