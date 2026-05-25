Karnataka may offer sops for innovative data centre cooling solutions

“The water consumption by data centres has to be brought down. So, the idea of providing incentives is to ensure that whatever new innovations have been developed in the space get the right support,” one of the officials said.

Apart from this, the new data centre policy, likely to be launched within the next two to three months, includes incentives for companies that develop solutions to pack more servers per rack, the official said. The state government would also weave in elements from the Beyond Bengaluru scheme, under which companies receive additional financial and non-financial incentives to set up data centres in tier-II and tier-III cities and towns, another state government official said.