Home / Industry / News / Karnataka may offer sops for innovative data centre cooling solutions

Karnataka may offer sops for innovative data centre cooling solutions

Karnataka's upcoming data centre policy may incentivise firms developing innovative cooling, renewable energy and cable landing station solutions

Data center
premium
Representative image
Aashish Aryan
3 min read Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 8:00 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
In a first-of-its-kind move, the Karnataka government is likely to offer incentives to companies and startups that develop innovative cooling solutions for data centres. The move is aimed at attracting global companies working in these areas, sources told Business Standard.
 
“Likewise, renewable energy is also something we are looking at. If a data centre can ensure that there is no dependence on energy grids that are powered by traditional fuel such as coal, we can incentivise that as well,” a senior state government official said.
 
Cooling data centres traditionally requires massive amounts of water, which is then used as a coolant to dissipate the heat generated by the several thousand rows of data centre racks in the building. Though there have been innovations that use less water, most have not been implemented at scale because of the high cost of these solutions.
 
According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), an average 100 MW (megawatt) data centre consumes about 2 million litres of water per day, equivalent to the water consumption of approximately 6,500 households.
 
“The water consumption by data centres has to be brought down. So, the idea of providing incentives is to ensure that whatever new innovations have been developed in the space get the right support,” one of the officials said.
 
Apart from this, the new data centre policy, likely to be launched within the next two to three months, includes incentives for companies that develop solutions to pack more servers per rack, the official said. The state government would also weave in elements from the Beyond Bengaluru scheme, under which companies receive additional financial and non-financial incentives to set up data centres in tier-II and tier-III cities and towns, another state government official said.
 
“In areas where we see the potential of linking the new data centre with potential sub-sea cable landing stations, incentives are being planned. Under the data centre policy, we are also thinking of working with global companies, telecom companies and technology giants to incentivise cable landing stations as well,” the official quoted above said.
 
Though the corpus for the second phase of the state’s data centre policy has not yet been finalised, the Karnataka government is in talks with industry players to assess requirements and will decide accordingly, one of the officials said.
 
The first phase of the state’s data centre policy, which began in 2022, aimed to develop 200 MW of data centre capacity in Karnataka by 2025. The policy also allows data centres to draw power from two different substations to ensure a reliable, uninterrupted power supply.
 
The policy provides for a one-time 7 per cent capital subsidy of up to ₹10 crore on the value of fixed assets, excluding land and buildings, and a 10 per cent subsidy on land purchase if the land parcel is outside the Bengaluru urban area.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi records highest-ever May peak power demand of 8,439 MW: SLDC data

Premium

Indian drugmakers deepen US bets despite decline in pharma exports

IRFC refinances ₹13,527 crore Hyderabad Metro debt after L&T exit

Five listed Indian Reits distribute over ₹2,566 crore in Q4 FY26

India can save ₹2.5 trillion by doubling AC energy efficiency: Study

Topics :KarnatakaData centrerenewable energy

First Published: May 25 2026 | 8:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story