Karnataka clears ₹4,824 crore industrial projects, to create 14,525 jobs

The Karnataka government has approved industrial projects with a total investment of ₹4,824.31 crore, that will generate 14,525 new employment opportunities in the state, Industries Minister M B Patil said.

The 158th State Level Single Window Approval Committee meeting approved a total investment of ₹4,824.31 crore for 37 new industries and 2 additional investment projects across 13 districts, including Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Chitradurga, Kolar, and Ramanagara, the minister's office said in a release on Saturday.

"The approved projects in sectors such as IT infrastructure, sugar manufacturing, technical textiles, compressed biogas, aerospace, jewellery production, electronics, software, and five-star hotel construction will generate 14,525 new employment opportunities in the state," the release quoted Patil as saying after the meeting on Friday.

Among the projects approved, 22 are major large and medium industrial projects (investment above ₹50 crore) totaling ₹3,908.68 crore, generating employment for 12,475 people; 15 are new projects with investments ranging from ₹15 crore to ₹50 crore, totaling ₹350.60 crore, providing jobs for 1,750 people. Two are additional investment projects amounting to ₹565.03 crore, creating employment for 300 people. Some of the major approved projects include: Bagmane Constructions Private Limited for IT infrastructure development worth ₹494.65 crore; Karnataka Bangaru Sugars Pvt Ltd for sugar factory with investment of ₹443.50 crore; Kleine Pax Ltd for technical textile unit worth ₹376 crore; Trishul Buildtech and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd for five-star hotel project worth ₹300 crore.