Micro lenders turn to secured loans to negate asset quality pressures

Microfinance institutions, which face asset quality headwinds time and again mainly due to external shocks, are diversifying their loan books by focusing more on secured products such as gold and mortgage loans. The move comes after the Reserve Bank of India relaxed the qualifying asset criteria to 60 per cent of total assets.

Data compiled from October–December quarter numbers shows MFIs such as CreditAccess Grameen, Satin Creditcare and Spandana Sphoorthy have reduced their micro loan book significantly this year.

These lenders are increasingly expanding into segments such as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) loans, loan against property (LAP), affordable housing finance and vehicle loans to diversify their portfolio.

"The RBI norm on change in qualifying assets criteria for microfinance entities to 60 per cent is welcome. It gives us an opportunity to create a secured lending business from a portfolio diversification perspective,” said Manoj Kumar Nambiar, managing director, Arohan Financial Services Limited. “We are exploring secured loan products such as gold, home improvement, vehicle and loan against property and will launch at least one next financial year,” Nambiar added. Industry players said that apart from regulatory changes in terms of lowering qualifying asset criteria, the socio-political environment in several states has been a key factor behind diversification.

Microfinance lenders operate extensively in states such as West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Assam and Karnataka, where state governments introduced legislation to regulate MFIs and check coercive collection practices. The diversification trend is likely to gain momentum as the microfinance sector matures, HP Singh, managing director of Satin Creditcare Network, said in the investor call for the third quarter of FY26. “Growth in MFI AUM is expected to be around 10–15 per cent, whereas subsidiaries (Satin Housing Finance and Satin Finserv) have grown 40–50 per cent and will continue to grow at the same numbers. We are growing our subsidiaries pretty strongly. So for us, I think, 10–15 per cent growth in the microfinance space is probably very cautious and very good,” Singh said.

Recently, the Bihar government passed legislation on microfinance institutions aimed at tightening oversight of microfinance lenders and protecting borrowers from coercive recovery practices. Previously, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu had also passed legislation along similar lines. Additionally, the microfinance sector faced stress due to borrower over-indebtedness and regional disruptions. Since microfinance loans are typically unsecured and concentrated among similar borrower groups, lenders face higher risks as repayment trends weaken, experts said. “As we operate in unsecured segments we have to charge a higher rate of interest, as that is how this model operates. But continuous hiccups in the form of legislation, climate issues (floods, etc.) have led MFIs to render structurally lower growth and lower profitability,” said a senior executive at another leading NBFC-MFI.

While microfinance will remain the core business for most NBFC-MFIs, the share of such loans in total portfolios is gradually declining, industry players said. “We had indicated in our medium-term goal that the growth rate of microfinance would linger in the early teens and the rest of the growth will come from retail. We are also seeing that retail is actually outperforming our guidance a little bit. It is possible that retail will have a little more share than what we anticipated in the growth trajectory,” said Ganesh Narayanan, chief executive officer and managing director, CreditAccess Grameen, in the investor call for Q3FY26.