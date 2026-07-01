Gold, Silver ETFs fall as Silver prices sink 3%, Gold below $4,000-mark
Gold and Silver ETFs dipped 1% in Wednesday's trade due to a fall in precious metal prices. Analysts say gold is falling as fears of higher-for-longer US interest rate environment strengthened the US$
SI Reporter Mumbai
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Gold and Silver Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) slipped in Wednesday's intra-day trade tracking a decline in international Gold and Silver rates. In recent days, Gold futures were seen testing the $4,000-mark following a prolonged fall from its record high of $5,626.80 hit in January 2026. At current levels, Gold prices have declined over 29 per cent from its summit. Meanwhile, Silver futures cracked by 54 per cent from its peak of $121.76 to recent lows around $56. In June alone, the white metal commodity sank 22 per cent. Analysts attribute the recent fall in Gold and Silver prices to uncertainty in West Asia, a strong USD and fears of likely US interest rate hikes. "Gold prices declined for a third consecutive session as expectations of a higher-for-longer US interest rate environment strengthened the US Dollar and reduced demand for non-yielding assets," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money. At 9:40 AM on Wednesday, Gold August futures quoted at $3,991 - down 1.2 per cent. Silver traded at $58.17, down 3 per cent. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates
Gold, Silver ETFs dipUnion Mutual Fund - Union Gold ETF, 360 ONE Mutual Fund - 360 ONE Gold ETF, Edelweiss Mutual Fund - Edelweiss Gold ETF and Axis Mutual Fund - Axis Gold ETF dipped around 1 per cent each to ₹135.75, ₹120.50, ₹135.65 and ₹115.59, respectively. These ETFs are down in the range of 22-25 per cent from their respective peaks. Union Gold ETF, 360 One Gold ETF, Edelweiss Gold ETF and Axis Gold ETF 52-week highs stand at ₹177, ₹178, ₹184.95 and ₹150, respectively. Kotak Mutual Fund - Gold Exchange Traded Fund, The Wealth Company Mutual Fund - The Wealth Company Gold ETF, Bandhan Mutual Fund - Bandhan Gold ETF, SBI-ETF Gold and NIPPON INDIA ETF GOLD BEES were also down around 1 per cent each. Similarly, Nippon India Mutual Fund - Nippon India Silver ETF, Tata Mutual Fund Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund - HDFC Silver ETF and Zerodha Fund House - Zerodha Silver ETF were down around 1 per cent each in Wednesday's intra-day trade. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Reader's discretion is advised.
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Topics : Gold ETFs silver ETFs The Smart Investor ETFs Markets gold silver prices Gold Prices Silver Prices exchange traded funds
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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 10:34 AM IST