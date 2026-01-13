Kolkata electric 2W users honk most, Bengaluru panic-brakes often: Report

Electric two-wheeler riders in Kolkata honk the most, averaging 131 honks per hour, while their counterparts in Bengaluru panic-brake four times more than those in Mumbai, according to Ather Energy's 2025 year-end riding insights.

The electric two-wheeler maker's insights on aggregated data from over five lakh of its electric scooters connected with a wireless network across India found that riders were increasingly relying on connected technology during daily commutes, with city-level riding behaviour revealing how software is shaping real-world mobility.

The data showed honking patterns varied sharply across cities. Kolkata recorded the highest honking levels in the country, averaging 131 honks per hour, reflecting dense traffic and aggressive auditory signalling.

Bengaluru riders engaged in panic braking nearly four times more often than riders in Mumbai, highlighting higher traffic unpredictability and frequent stop-start conditions in the city, as per the year-end riding insights by Ather Energy. On the other hand, cities such as Pune and Hyderabad emerged as among the quietest, indicating relatively calmer and more predictable riding environments, it added. Tier 2 cities and smaller towns in southern India also showed steadier riding behaviour with lower panic-braking and honking intensity. Commenting on the findings, Ather Energy Chief Business Officer, Ravneet Phokela, said, "Our year-end insights show that software is becoming an active part of commuting, helping riders to respond better to road conditions, monitor riding behaviour, and improve safety." Two-wheelers remain India's most widely used personal mobility option, but there is currently very limited real-time visibility into how people actually ride every day, he noted.

Noting that adoption of connected features remains consistently high, Phokela said, "In the second quarter of FY25, 88 per cent of our customers opted to purchase AtherStack Pro, our connected software suite. This shows that riders are actively choosing technology that enhances their daily commuting experience rather than treating software as an add-on." Ather Energy's year-end insights also found that safety-related software features were increasingly used every day with Ather's 'FallSafe' system, which automatically cuts motor power when a scooter tips over, was activated less frequently in Mumbai and Bengaluru at the rate of roughly one use every two years per scooter.

"In comparison, cities such as Delhi and Hyderabad saw higher activation rates, pointing to differences in road conditions, traffic density, and riding styles," it said. Live location sharing, a connected feature designed to improve safety and situational awareness, was used more actively in high-traffic urban centres. "Riders in Agra, Kota, and New Delhi shared their live location two to three times more often than those in smaller, quieter towns like Porvorim and Ramanagara," Ather Energy said. The data also highlighted engagement beyond navigation and safety, it said, citing the example of the women's cricket World Cup final, when more than 31,000 riders accessed live match scores directly on their scooter dashboards.