Puch AI founder meets Yogi Adityanath, praises UP's future-tech push

Puch AI co-founder and CEO Siddharth Bhatia on Monday described artificial intelligence as the "next big thing" and appreciated the Uttar Pradesh government's clear and focused approach towards adopting future-oriented technologies.

After meeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here, Bhatia said the state government's vision and policy direction on AI were well-defined, which would translate into tangible outcomes in the coming years, including large-scale employment generation.

He said universal and inclusive access to AI had the potential to transform both Uttar Pradesh and the country.

The rapid adoption of AI across sectors in the state reflected the government's commitment to building a developed India and a developed Uttar Pradesh, according to a statement issued by the government.

Bhatia said the use of AI in India has grown significantly in recent years, but stressed the importance of ensuring that the country's data remains within India. Secure domestic data would enable more effective implementation of government schemes through AI-based solutions. Efforts were underway to make AI accessible to farmers, homemakers, professionals and students through simple tools, such as phone calls or WhatsApp messages, without the need to download applications or learn technical prompts. The aim was to make such services free and easy to use, the statement quoted Bhatia as saying. Drawing a parallel with the adoption of UPI, Bhatia said that despite initial apprehensions, it had become a widely accepted digital platform, and AI too should reach every citizen.