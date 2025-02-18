Labour ministry ropes in 'APNA', to list 1 mn jobs annually on NCS portal

The Ministry of Labour & Employment on Tuesday said it has inked an initial pact with recruitment platform APNA, a move that will bring 1 million jobs annually to the National Career Service (NCS) portal. ALSO READ: DPIIT joins hands with Apna to boost startup hiring, job creation
The NCS portal serves as a vital bridge between jobseekers and employers, with over 4 million registered employers and 44 million vacancies mobilised since its launch, a labour ministry statement said.
At any given time, nearly 1 million vacancies are available, ensuring a steady flow of opportunities, it stated.
According to the statement, the Ministry of Labour & Employment (MoLE) has signed an MoU with APNA, one of India's leading job recruitment platforms.
The partnership will bring over 1 million job opportunities annually to the NCS portal, strengthening domestic employment avenues, as per the statement.
This collaboration marks a significant step in bridging the gap between talent and employment, fostering economic growth and workforce development in India, it added.
