Low base, safeguard duty to prop steel output this financial year

Meanwhile, the long-steel players have remained largely insulated from the trade dynamics, and the fully integrated and br­a­nded long-steel players will be able to maintain stable profitability even as competition intensifies. The sector will continue to benefit from the range-bound raw material prices, primarily iron ore and coking coal.

The financial metrics of steelmakers are poised to improve as well. Overall net leverage peaked at a five-year high of 2.8 times last fiscal on account of suppressed profitability and an intensive capex cycle. It is projected to moderate to a healthier 2.4-2.6 times over this fiscal and the next, driven by better profitability and stable debt, as new capacities start generating cash flow and internal accruals fund majority of the planned capex.