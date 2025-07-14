Home / Industry / News / Low-pollution industries will get nod to operate in 20 days: DPCC

Low-pollution industries will get nod to operate in 20 days: DPCC

The statement highlights that Industries that will benefit include small factories, packing units, and service centres that cause minimal environmental harm and do not require pollution control system

Pollution, Noida Pollution
These units will no longer have to undergo extensive paperwork or face delays in receiving approvals. | File Photo
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 11:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In a major relief to small, non-polluting industries, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has announced that from August 1, 2025, units in the "green category" will automatically receive operational clearance if the DPCC fails to respond within 20 days of application, according to a statement.

As per the order, industries falling under the "green category", those that do not require pollution control equipment, will now receive automatic permission to operate if the DPCC does not respond within 20 days of their application.

This move eliminates the need for long waiting periods for "Consent to Operate" for such industries. If the DPCC remains silent beyond the 20-day window, the permission will be treated as granted, said the statement.

The new rule will come into effect from August 1, 2025.

The statement highlights that Industries that will benefit include small factories, packing units, and service centres that cause minimal environmental harm and do not require pollution control systems. These units will no longer have to undergo extensive paperwork or face delays in receiving approvals.

The DPCC stated that the decision had been taken to ease business and encourage small units. Now they will not have to wait for months for permission.

Meanwhile, on May 23, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) made it mandatory for all construction and demolition sites to register on its Dust Portal before their building plans can be approved. The goal is to ensure strict implementation of dust control measures.

"The DPCC has directed the land owning/construction agencies, contractors for adhere to the 14 points dust mitigation measures for ensuring control of dust pollution at construction and demolition sites, prescribe for wet suppression through prescribed anti-smog guns and water sprinkling," read a letter from the office of the Environment Minister.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Flying high: Airport-adjacent micro mkts outpace city-wide price growth

Supreme Court dismisses tax demand raised by CBIC against IndiGo

India reaches 50% non-fossil power milestone ahead of 2030 target

Google adds shoppable ads on CTV, mastheads on mobile for YouTube in India

Panel okays land transfer of BSNL, MTNL, ITI to govt bodies without auction

Topics :India pollutionDelhi Pollutionenvironmentalism

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story