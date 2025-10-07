Home / Industry / News / Maharashtra to become India's semiconductor capital by 2030: Dhavse

Maharashtra to become India's semiconductor capital by 2030: Dhavse

"The next decade will be defined by chips, and India will be at the centre of this transformation," Dhavse said

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 8:52 PM IST
Maharashtra has set its sights on becoming the semiconductor capital of India by 2030 and is working closely with scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs to turn this vision into reality, said Kaustubh Dhavse, chief advisor to the chief minister of Maharashtra (investments and strategy), at an event in Mumbai.
 
“Semiconductors are at the heart of every modern innovation — from phones to defence systems, and from washing machines to satellites. The scale of opportunity in this sector is enormous, and India must lead from the front,” Dhavse said, adding that Maharashtra has set itself a clear mission to emerge as the country’s semiconductor hub.
 
“The next decade will be defined by chips, and India will be at the centre of this transformation,” he added.
 
According to Dhavse, Maharashtra has always been India’s gateway to growth and continues to lead by example. The state’s economy today stands at $522 billion, growing at over 10 per cent annually. “But our true goal is to make Maharashtra the innovation capital of India by 2030,” he said.
 
Rajendra Chodankar, founder and chairman of RRP Group of Companies, and Prashant Deshmukh, managing director of RRP Group, were also present at the event. Chodankar said that while semiconductor manufacturing is a challenging and complex process, sustained efforts in research and innovation have helped reduce production rejection rates.
 
“The semiconductor industry is complex and full of challenges, but that’s what makes it so rewarding,” Chodankar said, adding that his company had reduced rejection rates in production from 80 per cent to around 10 per cent through sustained effort and innovation.
 
Chodankar also emphasised Maharashtra’s role in laying the foundation for India’s semiconductor ecosystem. “Long before others began, we invested years of groundwork, research, and planning to create an ecosystem strong enough to attract the best minds and global confidence,” he said.
 
He added that Maharashtra has been proactive in developing the groundwork for India’s semiconductor ecosystem through early investments in research, planning, and infrastructure.

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 8:46 PM IST

