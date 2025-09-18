India to play key role in EY's push for proprietary AI language models

India can become a critical cog in EY’s plan to build proprietary language models that will support areas such as tax, audit and accounting, two senior executives from the firm’s global delivery business (GDS) said.

Like other sectors, the traditional practices of tax and accounting are not immune to the impact of artificial intelligence (AI). Enterprise language models, trained on client or synthetic data, can help accounting firms simplify tasks, improving efficiency and productivity.

“Our intent is to build a large language model and we have started that process,” Raj Sharma, Global Managing Partner, EY, said in an exclusive interaction with Business Standard. Asked about progress on the model and whether milestones had been met, he said the firm was “in the first quarter of a four-quarter game,” using an American football analogy.

EY GDS is the backbone of the organisation, providing services from technology to operations, and has about 60,000 of EY’s 80,000 global employees based in India. GDS also operates in eight other countries, including Argentina, Mexico, Poland and the Philippines. To bolster its technology capabilities, the company has set up an AI factory, or centre of excellence, in India, along with one in Palo Alto, California. “We wanted to make sure that we do not use India just as a labour arbitrage on these new services. There is a shortage of talent all over the world when it comes to AI and others, and our strategy was to start building it from the ground up in locations that make sense,” Sharma added.

Other areas of focus include blockchain, sustainability and engineering. For the engineering vertical, a large part of product innovation and development for EY’s business-to-business cloud platform is carried out in India. “The domain knowledge required to create the large language model will come from all our member firms. We will bring our people. The engineering aspects, analysing the data, cataloguing the data, doing the engineering work, tuning the models to be able to create—I see a lot of that being led by India,” Sharma explained. For EY GDS, India is a natural choice to lead the development of these models, since a large part of its technology team is based in the country, with 23,000 of its 60,000 employees having a technology background.