Medtech body warns GST rejig may hurt domestic industry, aid imports

India’s medical device industry has warned that a blanket rejig of rates under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) could impact domestic competitiveness, tilting the market in favour of cheap imports.

Amid ongoing discussions on GST rationalisation, the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AIMED), which represents domestic medtech manufacturers, noted that the proposed GST changes to either 5 per cent or 18 per cent present significant risks requiring careful consideration.

The body said that reducing GST to 5 per cent would enhance affordability and market reach for equipment, electronics, reagents, and implants.

However, applying the same rates to low-margin consumables such as syringes, catheters, and intravenous (IV) sets would worsen the inverted duty structure, where inputs are taxed at 18 per cent and outputs at 5 or 12 per cent, leading to margin pressure and supply risks.

“Raising GST to 18 per cent would increase medical device costs for hospitals and households, while a flat 5 per cent GST without refund reforms may create supply risks by discouraging local production,” said Rajiv Nath, Forum Coordinator for AIMED. He added that retaining 12 per cent GST for most consumables while allowing 5 per cent for high-value equipment seems the most balanced approach. The body suggested streamlining GST refunds and allowing refunds on input services and capital goods to improve cash flow and competitiveness. To counter the pricing advantage of imports, AIMED proposed increasing the Health Cess on imported devices from 5 per cent to 10 per cent, with proceeds earmarked for Ayushman Bharat.