Miltenyi Biotec weighs local CGT manufacturing, eyes export potential

Beyond oncology, Miltenyi Biotec highlighted interest in autoimmune diseases, rare diseases and conditions such as thalassaemia, where unmet medical need is significant in India. The company said it aims to introduce newer CGT indications in India without long delays compared to global markets.
Regionally, Miltenyi Biotec is conducting or planning clinical trials across Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan and Japan. Over time, the company said India could play a broader role in supporting CGT manufacturing, training and potentially exports for emerging Asian markets, subject to regulatory clearances and quality requirements.
“Quality is extremely important for us,” Miltenyi said, adding that any expansion of manufacturing, particularly for components and tools, would require time and careful execution to ensure global standards are maintained.