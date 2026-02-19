Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Industry / News / Miltenyi Biotec weighs local CGT manufacturing, eyes export potential

Miltenyi Biotec weighs local CGT manufacturing, eyes export potential

German biotech firm explores hospital-linked cell and gene therapy manufacturing in India while assessing long-term opportunities in regional CGT production, training and exports

medical, pharma, research
premium
Miltenyi Biotec has built a local team of more than 30 people within a year and has also set up training capabilities to address skill gaps in CGT manufacturing.
Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 6:58 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
German-based Miltenyi Biotec, a global provider of products and services, is evaluating local manufacturing of cell and gene therapies in India, including CAR-T treatments, a move that could eventually position the country as a regional hub for cell and gene therapies (CGT) manufacturing, training and exports.
 
Speaking during a recent interaction, Stefan Miltenyi, Founder and Stakeholder, said the company’s immediate focus in India is on establishing hospital-linked manufacturing to meet domestic clinical needs, while longer-term possibilities include producing components and tools in India for supply to other markets.
 
“Cellular therapy is very different from classical pharmaceuticals,” Miltenyi said, noting that cells “do not like to travel well.” As a result, the company is prioritising local, point-of-care manufacturing models in collaboration with hospitals, while also keeping open the option of setting up central facilities in the future. 
The company said it is currently in discussions with hospitals and partners in India to enable local manufacturing of cellular products. While Miltenyi Biotec plans to manufacture its own products using its systems, it will work with partner hospitals and hospital chains to scale access.
 
India has become a strategic focus for the company over the past year, driven by clinical demand and the availability of scientific talent. Miltenyi Biotec has built a local team of more than 30 people within a year and has also set up training capabilities to address skill gaps in CGT manufacturing.
 
On the clinical side, Miltenyi Biotec said it is working to secure regulatory approvals for its therapies in India. Some clinical trials are being set up in the country, including a planned phase-2 trial for CD19, (an investigating CAR-T cell therapies for relapsed/refractory B-cell leukemia, lymphoma, and autoimmune diseases like lupus) following an earlier phase-1 study. The company said future indication trials are also expected to involve India.
 
Beyond oncology, Miltenyi Biotec highlighted interest in autoimmune diseases, rare diseases and conditions such as thalassaemia, where unmet medical need is significant in India. The company said it aims to introduce newer CGT indications in India without long delays compared to global markets.
 
Regionally, Miltenyi Biotec is conducting or planning clinical trials across Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan and Japan. Over time, the company said India could play a broader role in supporting CGT manufacturing, training and potentially exports for emerging Asian markets, subject to regulatory clearances and quality requirements.
 
“Quality is extremely important for us,” Miltenyi said, adding that any expansion of manufacturing, particularly for components and tools, would require time and careful execution to ensure global standards are maintained.
 
While the company has not disclosed specific investment figures for India, it said initial investments have already been made to build teams, training infrastructure and trial capabilities. Further investments would be guided by clinical progress, regulatory approvals and the ability of local operations to become self-sustaining.
 
Miltenyi Biotec said India represents a long-term opportunity, driven not by supply-chain diversification strategies but by population size, clinical need and the potential to deliver advanced therapies locally.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trust in AI will be 'won or lost' in public sector, says Rishi Sunak

Premium

From expressways to airports, Maharashtra outlines integrated infra push

Premium

Luxury shift drives 17% rise in average apartment sizes across top cities

Indian Bank consortium seeks bids to sell ₹738 cr BLA Power bad loans

India may attract $200 bn in data centre investment by 2030: Deloitte

Topics :clinical trialsbiotechhealthcare

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 6:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story