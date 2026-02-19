Miltenyi Biotec weighs local CGT manufacturing, eyes export potential

German-based Miltenyi Biotec, a global provider of products and services, is evaluating local manufacturing of cell and gene therapies in India, including CAR-T treatments, a move that could eventually position the country as a regional hub for cell and gene therapies (CGT) manufacturing, training and exports.

Speaking during a recent interaction, Stefan Miltenyi, Founder and Stakeholder, said the company’s immediate focus in India is on establishing hospital-linked manufacturing to meet domestic clinical needs, while longer-term possibilities include producing components and tools in India for supply to other markets.

“Cellular therapy is very different from classical pharmaceuticals,” Miltenyi said, noting that cells “do not like to travel well.” As a result, the company is prioritising local, point-of-care manufacturing models in collaboration with hospitals, while also keeping open the option of setting up central facilities in the future.

The company said it is currently in discussions with hospitals and partners in India to enable local manufacturing of cellular products. While Miltenyi Biotec plans to manufacture its own products using its systems, it will work with partner hospitals and hospital chains to scale access.

India has become a strategic focus for the company over the past year, driven by clinical demand and the availability of scientific talent. Miltenyi Biotec has built a local team of more than 30 people within a year and has also set up training capabilities to address skill gaps in CGT manufacturing.