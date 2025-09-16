Mines ministry launches sixth critical minerals auction, PSU welfare plan

The mines ministry on Monday launched the sixth tranche of auction for 23 critical mineral blocks spread across 13 states, while also announcing a uniform welfare framework that will provide Rs 1 crore insurance cover for regular employees of all central public sector undertakings (CPSUs) under the ministry.

The auction includes 19 composite licence (CL) blocks and four mining lease (ML) blocks in Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana, and West Bengal. The blocks contain strategic minerals including lithium, cobalt, rare earth elements, niobium, tantalum, and vanadium. The sale of tender documents will open on September 23 and close on November 24, with bids due by December 1.

Since the start of the auction process, the ministry has put up 55 blocks for bidding in five rounds, with 34 successfully allocated so far. The revenue from these auctions accrues to state governments. Union coal and mines minister G Kishan Reddy also announced the winners of India’s first exploration licence (EL) auction, which covered deep-seated minerals such as lithium, copper, gold, and rare earths. Of the 13 blocks offered, seven advanced to the second round across Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan. The ministry said the initiative is expected to draw private participation into exploration, supporting green technologies and the energy transition.