MMRDA to build Dharavi as multi-modal transit hub with metro, rail links

The MMTH will connect Dharavi to metro lines, airports, rail stations and BKC, as MMRDA takes charge of building a future-ready, 24x7 urban mobility hub

dharavi slum
To begin with, MMRDA will initiate the process of appointing a professional agency to carry out the feasibility study and detailed structuring of the MMTH project. | File Photo: Reuters
Prachi Pisal Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 7:22 PM IST
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has been appointed as the nodal agency by the Government of Maharashtra to develop the Dharavi Multi-Modal Transit Hub (MMTH).
 
The state-owned agency has been tasked with conceptualising and developing the MMTH, as per a government resolution dated June 18.
 
MMRDA will coordinate with various transport infrastructure agencies, including National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSIA), Central and Western Railways, and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), to enable connectivity across rail, metro, air and bus networks.
 
The proposed preliminary scope of the MMTH includes integration with suburban railway stations — Mahim, Sion and Chunabhatti; connection with Metro Lines 2B, 3, 8 and 11; linkages to the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) bullet train station, CSIA and Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA); extension of the BKC Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) system to serve BKC and Dharavi; and development of a 24x7 urban hub with retail, hotels, offices, a convention centre, restaurants and cafés. 
 
To begin with, MMRDA will initiate the process of appointing a professional agency to carry out the feasibility study and detailed structuring of the MMTH project.
 
“This multi-modal transit hub is not just a transport integration project — it is a vision for inclusive urban transformation. We are committed to developing a sustainable, future-ready node that connects people, services and opportunities seamlessly. After completing the feasibility study, MMRDA will propose a comprehensive implementation plan to ensure maximum modal integration and urban impact,” Sanjay Mukherjee, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, said.
 
Besides, the move comes amid the Dharavi revamp project that is underway through a joint venture between the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) and the Adani Group. The Adani Group holds an 80 per cent stake in the NMDPL, while the remaining 20 per cent is held by the state government (SRA/Dharavi Redevelopment Project — DRP).
 
The master plan of the Rs 95,790-crore DRP proposes to rehabilitate around 72,000 residential and commercial tenants across 47.20 hectares of the total net area, which is 108.99 hectares, and will be implemented in phases.

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 7:21 PM IST

