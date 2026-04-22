MNRE plans wind power push in border areas, industry raises concerns

He also noted that the Power Ministry is currently spending nearly Rs 30 crore per day on security-constrained unit commitment (SCUC) to maintain grid stability. “The amount is actually sustaining thermal power generation even when low-cost renewable power is available. These resources should instead be redirected towards structural solutions such as battery storage, grid-forming inverters, and transmission upgrades,” he added.

India is targeting 100 GW of wind power capacity by 2030 and 156 GW by 2036. To meet this target, there is a need to install more than 10 GW of wind capacity annually, Sarangi said. However, in FY26, wind capacity addition stood marginally above 6 GW due to strong bidding in 2023 and 2024, with volumes of 57 GW and 71 GW, respectively. “This has dropped sharply to around 20 GW last year. Currently, about 28 GW is under construction, which will support growth for the next couple of years. But without sustained bidding, the sector risks slowing down,” Sharma said.